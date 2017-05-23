Glasgow's Dali painting to go on loan
One of Scotland's most famous paintings - Salvador Dali's Christ Of St John Of The Cross - is to go on loan. The painting, which hangs in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery, is to be moved to London's Royal Academy of Arts in September.
