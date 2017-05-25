Gennady Golovkin Receives Highest Hon...

Gennady Golovkin Receives Highest Honor From The IBF

21 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. The International Boxing Federation bestowed its highest honor, the Jersey Joe Walcott Award, representing the IBF Fighter of the Year, to pound for pound superstar and unified World Middleweight Champion GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN this week during its 34th annual convention at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

