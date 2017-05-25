Gennady Golovkin Receives Highest Honor From The IBF
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. The International Boxing Federation bestowed its highest honor, the Jersey Joe Walcott Award, representing the IBF Fighter of the Year, to pound for pound superstar and unified World Middleweight Champion GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN this week during its 34th annual convention at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC