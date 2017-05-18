Florida unemployment rate drops to 4....

Florida unemployment rate drops to 4.5 percent as job market continues to tighten

Florida's unemployment level dropped to 4.5 percent for April. Construction jobs, including those shown here at the new Johns Hopkins All Children's Research and Education Building under way in St. Petersburg, continue to be in high demand.

