Florida principal named Central Catholic chief
A longtime Catholic-school principal from Florida has been named the new head of school at Toledo's Central Catholic High School. Therese Burgess Hernandez, who took leave of her job as head of St. Lawrence Catholic School in Tampa effective Jan. 1, has 15 years of administrative experience in the St. Petersburg, Fla., diocesan schools, Central Catholic announced Wednesday.
