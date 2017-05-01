Florida man stabs coworker after staf...

Florida man stabs coworker after staff calls girlfriend 'a hooker' at Treasure Island restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A disgruntled Captain Bill's Beach Kitchen employee stabbed a coworker in the face and back after the staff supposedly "talked about his girlfriend being a hooker," according to police. Christopher Diamond, 35, of St. Petersburg, told Treasure Island police he "wanted to kill his coworkers by slitting their throats" because of the comments about his girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mad Beach Music Thread 12 hr Musikologist 1
Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15) 13 hr ThisBdumb 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay 13 hr ThisBdumb 3
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes 14 hr ThisBdumb 4
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) 23 hr Dawn 314
L coincidences Apr 26 anonymous 1
coffee (Dec '13) Apr 26 anonymous 235
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC