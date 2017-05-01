Florida man stabs coworker after staff calls girlfriend 'a hooker' at Treasure Island restaurant
A disgruntled Captain Bill's Beach Kitchen employee stabbed a coworker in the face and back after the staff supposedly "talked about his girlfriend being a hooker," according to police. Christopher Diamond, 35, of St. Petersburg, told Treasure Island police he "wanted to kill his coworkers by slitting their throats" because of the comments about his girlfriend, according to an arrest report.
