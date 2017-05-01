First Nominee For 2017 Stepmom Of The Year Award Has Been Announced
Trudy Kay Richardson was in the passenger seat of a Pontiac Grand Prix early Saturday evening when the vehicle was pulled over on a St. Petersburg, Florida The 55-year-old Richardson, the patrolman noted, was observed holding a "blue glass marijuana pipe in her right hand." Richardson, seen at right, would later tell the cop that the pipe was actually the property of her stepdaughter , who was apparently behind the wheel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Gun.
