Film expert to speak at St. Pete Museum of History
As part of the Florida Humanities Speaker Series, Florida film expert Lisa Bradberry will share stories of Florida's early film industry and St. Petersburg's own Sun Haven Studios on Thursday, May 11, at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Seating is limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 1
|Dawn
|314
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC