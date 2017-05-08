Film expert to speak at St. Pete Muse...

Film expert to speak at St. Pete Museum of History

As part of the Florida Humanities Speaker Series, Florida film expert Lisa Bradberry will share stories of Florida's early film industry and St. Petersburg's own Sun Haven Studios on Thursday, May 11, at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Seating is limited.

