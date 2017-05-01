Family Blames Cops After Girls Die Stealing Car, Then 1 Officer Issues Epic Response
Three teenage girls died in the middle of committing a crime. Their deaths were a result of their own reckless behavior but now the family want to blame the police for their deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|3 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|ThisBdumb
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|4 hr
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|4 hr
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Dawn
|314
|L coincidences
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|235
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC