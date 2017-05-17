Ex-Rays manager Joe Maddon marks milestone with donation to feed St. Petersburg homeless
Former Rays manager Joe Maddon logged his 1,000th career victory on Tuesday, and marked the occasion by donating 1,000 meals to feed homeless children and families in St. Petersburg. Maddon, in his third season with the Cubs, reached the milestone with a 9-5 win over the Reds in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 12
|anonymous
|237
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC