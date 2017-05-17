Ex-Rays manager Joe Maddon marks mile...

Ex-Rays manager Joe Maddon marks milestone with donation to feed St. Petersburg homeless

20 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Former Rays manager Joe Maddon logged his 1,000th career victory on Tuesday, and marked the occasion by donating 1,000 meals to feed homeless children and families in St. Petersburg. Maddon, in his third season with the Cubs, reached the milestone with a 9-5 win over the Reds in Chicago.

St. Petersburg, FL

