EditorialsEditorial: A rare victory for open government
Just enough House members stood for open government Tuesday to kill a serious effort to gut Florida's "Government-in-the-Sunshine Law.' ' Here is a ray of sunshine as another grim session of the Florida Legislature winds down.
