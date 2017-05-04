Editorial: Telling public about pollution
Here's a modest step toward letting Floridians know when they could be at risk from a sewage spill or other major pollution threat. The Legislature sent to Gov. Rick Scott a bill requiring the owner or operator of the source of the pollution to notify the state within 24 hours and the state to tell the public within 24 hours of the notification.
