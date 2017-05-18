Editorial: New homestead exemption would hurt many, benefit few
The impact of the Florida Legislature's foolish attempt to cut taxes by asking voters to increase the homestead exemption is becoming clearer throughout Tampa Bay. Hint: It would not be pretty, and it would not be fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC