Editorial: City grant reforms welcome
The St. Petersburg City Council made sensible changes to how tax-funded grants will be awarded in the city's high-poverty neighborhoods, a needed improvement after last year's process drew charges of unfairness and political favoritism. In 2016, the city handed out more than $300,000 in grants in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area.
