DUI suspect drove through crime scene in Pinellas Co.

Miesha Baker, 30, was traveling in her gray Audi near Central Ave. and 20th Street in Pinellas County around 2:30 am when a police officer stopped her for driving through an active crime scene that was blocked off with yellow tape and surrounded by law enforcement vehicles with emergency lights turned on, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. When the officer approached Baker, they detected alcohol on her breath and noticed her speech was slurred.

