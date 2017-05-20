DUI suspect drove through crime scene...

DUI suspect drove through crime scene in Pinellas Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFLA

Miesha Baker, 30, was traveling in her gray Audi near Central Ave. and 20th Street in Pinellas County around 2:30 am when a police officer stopped her for driving through an active crime scene that was blocked off with yellow tape and surrounded by law enforcement vehicles with emergency lights turned on, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. When the officer approached Baker, they detected alcohol on her breath and noticed her speech was slurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) May 19 anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC