DOH-Pinellas to mark National Hepatitis Day with screenings
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will mark National Hepatitis Testing Day on Friday, May 19, with screenings and education at its St. Petersburg and Clearwater centers. Testing and education will be available at no cost on Friday, May 19, 8:15 a.m. to noon, at the following DOH centers: * 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg * 310 N. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater The term 'hepatitis' means an inflammation of the liver.
