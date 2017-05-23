Deputies: Two men, teen intentionally set fire, left it to burn within Weedon Island Preserve
Two men and a teen face charges after deputies say they deliberately started a fire within Weedon Island Preserve last month. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Kholos, 20, Adam Grote, 19, and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their involvement in a fire at Googe Island that was intentionally started on April 15. All three are from St. Petersburg and each face one count of intentional burning of lands.
