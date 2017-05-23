Deputies: Two men, teen intentionally set fire, left it to burn within Weedon Island Preserve

Two men and a teen face charges after deputies say they deliberately started a fire within Weedon Island Preserve last month. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Kholos, 20, Adam Grote, 19, and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their involvement in a fire at Googe Island that was intentionally started on April 15. All three are from St. Petersburg and each face one count of intentional burning of lands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.