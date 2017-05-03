David Letterman's nephew earns Ball S...

David Letterman's nephew earns Ball State University diploma

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Washington Times

During the past four years, Liam Letterman Shelton let only a handful of people on campus know he was related to one of the school's most celebrated graduates. "It had always been on the back of my mind that the last thing I want people to think about me is I'm just trying to trail off my uncle or his namesake, celebrity status," Shelton told The Star Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump wrong man for president (Oct '16) 6 hr Crooked Hillary lost 2
Please help destroy Tampa Bay 7 hr USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) Tue skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread Tue Musikologist 1
Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15) Tue ThisBdumb 3
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Tue ThisBdumb 4
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Mon Dawn 314
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,760,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC