David Letterman's nephew earns Ball State University diploma
During the past four years, Liam Letterman Shelton let only a handful of people on campus know he was related to one of the school's most celebrated graduates. "It had always been on the back of my mind that the last thing I want people to think about me is I'm just trying to trail off my uncle or his namesake, celebrity status," Shelton told The Star Press.
