Curtain Call - American Stage in the Park pleases audiences with Hairspray

American Stage in the Park is currently celebrating more than 30 years outdoors with its animated, heartfelt production of the musical 'Hairspray,' running through May 14, at Demens Landing Park, on the corner of First Avenue South and Bayshore Boulevard SE in downtown St. Petersburg. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday, 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Will call opens at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.