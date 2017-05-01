Curtain Call - American Stage in the ...

Curtain Call - American Stage in the Park pleases audiences with Hairspray

11 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

American Stage in the Park is currently celebrating more than 30 years outdoors with its animated, heartfelt production of the musical 'Hairspray,' running through May 14, at Demens Landing Park, on the corner of First Avenue South and Bayshore Boulevard SE in downtown St. Petersburg. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday, 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Will call opens at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18.

