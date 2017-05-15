Cuba ambassador sees hope for closer ...

Cuba ambassador sees hope for closer links

Cuba's first ambassador to the United States in more than 50 years has seen the impact of renewed bilateral ties between the two countries continue to grow over the last two years Jos Ramn Cabaas, the former head of the Cuban Interests Section in Washington, D.C., and one of three main Cuban negotiators to help re-establish ties, shared the changes he's observed with a crowd of about 250 people at St. Petersburg College's downtown campus Saturday. There are the 22 memorandums of understanding that have been signed since 2015, including those on the environment and health, and one re-establishing direct flights.

