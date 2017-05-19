Couple busted for having public sex -...

Couple busted for having public sex - in front of cops

18 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A Florida couple got so hot and heavy in front of a dental office that they didn't stop when cops caught them in the act, officials said. Merri-Anne Bromley, 62, and her boyfriend David Wheeler, 55, were arrested Wednesday night after they were seen having sex on the steps of St. Pete Modern Dentistry at around 7:15 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Florida.

