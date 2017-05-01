Consumer Spending in U.S. Stalls in March
U.S. consumer spending stalled in March while inflation slowed to below the Federal Reserve's target, showing the biggest part of the economy might take more time to gain momentum after a tepid start to the year. Purchases were little changed in both March and February from their prior months, Commerce Department figures showed Monday.
