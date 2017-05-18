Consultant: St. Pete Pier District could draw millions

An economic analysis of the future Pier District promises a rosy return on the project's current $66 million pricetag. The study by Lambert Advisory of Miami estimates that the district - which is not yet under construction and is expected to open at the end of 2018 - will have a potential annual economic impact on St. Petersburg of $80 million, create hundreds of jobs, bring in close to two million visitors a year and boost demand for hotels and restaurants.

