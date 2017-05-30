Column: This is the real meaning of Memorial Day

Charles Johansen, 4, left, and his sister Colleen Johansen, 7, of St Petersburg walk among the graves during the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's Memorial Day ceremony at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL, Monday, 5/30/2016. Prior to the ceremony volunteers from the community marked more than 35,000 graves at the cemetery with U.S. flags to honor the men and women who served the nation.

