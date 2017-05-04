Cocaine found in 5 racing greyhounds ...

Cocaine found in 5 racing greyhounds in Florida

Florida officials revoked a racing greyhound trainer's license after five dogs tested positive for cocaine after a race in January. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

