Calling out St. Pete's pier claim

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - On Wednesday evening, the City of St. Petersburg released an economic impact report it commissioned that claimed the new pier district would create $80 million in annual economic impact - "a complete return on investment in the first year of operation." However, after 10Investigates questioned some of the report's claims that evening, Mayor Rick Kriseman was "unavailable" for 10Investigates' questions on Thursday, while granting other media outlets' interview requests about the pier.

