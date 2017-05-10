Black Lives Matter Activists Organizing National Mama's Bail Out Day

In the week leading up to the holiday, Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and a dozen other racial and criminal justice organizations are leading a charge to help bail out black moms. Their collective effort is part of a campaign called , which aims to provide all incarcerated black women - including those who identify as queer, trans, young, elder and immigrant - who are unable to afford bail an opportunity to spend the special day with their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.