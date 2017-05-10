Black Lives Matter Activists Organizi...

Black Lives Matter Activists Organizing National Mama's Bail Out Day

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: NewsOne

In the week leading up to the holiday, Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and a dozen other racial and criminal justice organizations are leading a charge to help bail out black moms. Their collective effort is part of a campaign called , which aims to provide all incarcerated black women - including those who identify as queer, trans, young, elder and immigrant - who are unable to afford bail an opportunity to spend the special day with their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Pasadena Music Thread Tue Musikologist 1
trump wrong man for president (Oct '16) May 3 Crooked Hillary lost 2
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15) May 2 ThisBdumb 3
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC