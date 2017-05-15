Birchwood celebrates album release at The Ale and The Witch

Visionary young blues star Selwyn Birchwood will celebrate the release of his new Alligator album 'Pick Your Poison' with a free performance Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m., at The Ale and The Witch, 111 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. For details, call 727-821-2533 or visit www.thealeandthewitch.com .

