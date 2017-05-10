Baker responds to LGBTQ community criticism
"The Baker Administration was arguably the most un-welcoming and repressive in our city's history," announced Susan McGrath from the steps of St. Pete's City Hall on Wednesday, just hours after Rick Baker announced his campaign to get his old job back as St. Pete's Mayor. Former mayor Rick Baker is now challenging current mayor Rick Kriseman in the upcoming race to lead the city of St. Petersburg.
