Armed Forces History Museum officials 'losing hope'
A Russian MiG jet outside the Armed Forces History Museum in Largo sits behind a sign and shuttered gate that tell the story of the facility that has been closed since late January. Steven Piazza, son of the museum's founder, John Piazza Sr., said the private sector holds the best chances for the museum, but the next 90 days will determine whether the memorabilia remains on display or gets liquidated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC