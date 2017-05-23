Armed Forces History Museum officials...

Armed Forces History Museum officials 'losing hope'

22 hrs ago

A Russian MiG jet outside the Armed Forces History Museum in Largo sits behind a sign and shuttered gate that tell the story of the facility that has been closed since late January. Steven Piazza, son of the museum's founder, John Piazza Sr., said the private sector holds the best chances for the museum, but the next 90 days will determine whether the memorabilia remains on display or gets liquidated.

