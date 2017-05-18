Also in the News for Friday, May 19
McKnight's Long-Term Care News has won four national awards in the 2017 American Society of Business Publication Editors competition. They were presented Thursday in St. Petersburg, FL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC