a Out of the Closeta Store Opens in St. Petersburg to Address Floridaa s HIV/AIDS Epidemic
AHF's newly built flagship facility in St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina District offers a thrift store, free HIV testing, and AHF Pharmacy For a limited time, shoppers who take an HIV test at the new site can register to win a 2017 Vespa Sprint Scooter. )--AIDS Healthcare Foundation will open the first Out of the Closet Thrift Store in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, May 13 th , with a grand opening celebration starting at 10:00 a.m .
