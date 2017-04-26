An elementary school principal at a predominantly black school in western Florida has requested to be reassigned amid tension over a letter she sent instructing teachers to group white students in the same classroom. Christine Hoffman, former principal at Campbell Park Elementary in St. Petersburg, Fla., asked to be "relieved" as principal and was transferred Tuesday to the Pinellas County school district headquarters during an internal investigation, the district said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.