Weather 3 mins ago 5:56 a.m.Special Weather Statement

FLZ151-251-061000- Coastal Hillsborough-Inland Hillsborough- 551 AM EDT THU APR 6 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY... At 551 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ruskin, or 10 miles east of Downtown Saint Petersburg, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm.

