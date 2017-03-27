Two dozen companies at Monday's job fair
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Representatives from over two dozen companies will be interviewing candidates at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair in St. Petersburg on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC