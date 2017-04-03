Trigaux: Can Florida find right mojo ...

Trigaux: Can Florida find right mojo to lure top millennials? One survey doubts it

12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Ruan Cox Jr., an industry alliances development associate a Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, is also a millennial ambassador with StandUp Tampa, working to attract talented millennials to this market. [Handout photo] Are innovative millennials a potent part of Florida's future? That answer remains stubbornly elusive, no matter how much we want an influx of youthful vigor and smarts to power this state and region's economy ahead.

Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

St. Petersburg, FL

