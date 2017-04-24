Tampa's People's Climate March draws hundreds in downtown march for clean energy
Under the blazing sun and with signs in hand, a robust group of protesters halted traffic downtown on Saturday morning as they called on Tampa Bay to commit to 100 percent renewable energy. The local march's organizers estimated about 500 people came out to the Tampa protest, while hundreds of similar protests happened across the nation, including about 100 marchers in St. Petersburg.
