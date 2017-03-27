Tampa Bay rents are soaring and hitting minorities the hardest
That's the conclusion of two separate reports on a growing rent affordability problem that is predicted to push more renters toward buying this year. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in St. Petersburg, which has seen an explosion in upscale apartment construction, has jumped 15.4 percent to $1,420 since the same time last year, according to the online apartment rental site Zumper.
