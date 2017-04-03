Sunlit Festival to present third annual celebration
Literary and other arts and cultural circles will intersect during the third annual SunLit Festival, a springtime celebration of literature running from April 10 to 25. Produced by Keep St. Pete Lit, the festival will a host a kick-off party on Thursday, April 6, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Chihuly Gallery, 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets for the kick-off party are $30 a person.
