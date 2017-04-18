St. Petersburg named one of 20 best places to live and visit by Coastal Living magazine
Coastal Living magazine has featured St. Petersburg as one of the 20 "best places to live," while touting it as an ideal vacation spot for those not looking to make Tampa Bay their home. "Nestled on the bright blue waters of Tampa Bay, this cosmopolitan city just keeps getting better and better," the article says .
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|7 hr
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC