St. Petersburg Museum of History to screen The First
In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, the St. Petersburg Museum of History will show 'The First,' a documentary film about the life and impact of Jackie Robinson, on Friday, April 14, 7 p.m., at the museum, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. The film is produced by Bennett Zamoff, a Shorecrest faculty member, in concert with The Jackie Robinson Project of George Washington University.
