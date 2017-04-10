St. Petersburg Museum of History to s...

St. Petersburg Museum of History to screen The First

In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, the St. Petersburg Museum of History will show 'The First,' a documentary film about the life and impact of Jackie Robinson, on Friday, April 14, 7 p.m., at the museum, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. The film is produced by Bennett Zamoff, a Shorecrest faculty member, in concert with The Jackie Robinson Project of George Washington University.

