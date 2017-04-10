St. Petersburg Museum of History to screen The First

In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, the St. Petersburg Museum of History will show 'The First,' a documentary film about the life and impact of Jackie Robinson, on Friday, April 14, 7 p.m., at the museum, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. The film is produced by Bennett Zamoff, a Shorecrest faculty member, in concert with The Jackie Robinson Project of George Washington University.

