St. Petersburg City Council will explore ways to get private homeowners to fix their sewer lines

Warning signs adorned St. Petersburg's coastline in September while the city dumped tens of millions of gallons of sewage into Tampa Bay after Hurricane Hermine's rains overwhelmed its sewer system. The St. Petersburg City Council on Thursday will consider ways to persuade homeowners to help solve the city's sewage crisis by fixing their private sewer lines.

