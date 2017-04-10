St. Pete woman charged with DUI

A 22-year-old St. Petersburg woman was arrested on DUI charges after colliding with a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, according to the FHP. Leah Anne Joel was arrested early Thursday morning after her Hyundai SUV struck up a cruiser at the intersection of 4th Street and Gandy Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., police said.

