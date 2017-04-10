St. Pete woman arrested for shooting live-in boyfriend

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after she shot her live-in boyfriend with a handgun about 11:54 a.m. April 10. Deputies responded to a residence on 28th Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg regarding a report of an armed person. When they arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Ericka A. Harvey standing in the doorway.

