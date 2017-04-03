St. Pete transient charged with three counts of retail theft
A St. Petersburg transient was arrested April 4 in connection with the theft of merchandise from a Stein Mart in Seminole. According to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Steven Hardeman, 31, stole approximately $2,000 in merchandise March 15 from Stein Mart located at 113th Street North, in Seminole.
