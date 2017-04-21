St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
There are 1 comment on the WFLA story from 10 hrs ago, titled St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes. In it, WFLA reports that:
Steven Souza Jr. came within a single of hitting for the cycle, Erasmo Ramirez and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Ba ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFLA.
|
#1 2 min ago
Pretty much sums it up.
Democrats, leftist, wackos.
No problem killing a child in the womb but go to jail over trimming bushes.
No idea if he broke the law or not. Probably did or this would not be a story. Just a prime example of how whacked out priorities are today.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC