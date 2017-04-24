St. Pete launches 2017 CRA grant program

St. Pete launches 2017 CRA grant program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The city is launching the 2017 cycle of its 'South St. Petersburg CRA Grant Program' to help support private investment in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area. The CRA Grant Program was created in 2015 as part of the city's innovative, 30-year revitalization plan for South St. Pete designed to help boost private investment in commercial and multifamily residential development in South St. Petersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
L coincidences Wed anonymous 1
coffee (Dec '13) Wed anonymous 235
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Apr 21 Not a Democrat 1
Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16) Apr 21 Musikologist 3
News McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete Apr 14 resident 1
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC