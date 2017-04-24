St. Pete launches 2017 CRA grant program

The city is launching the 2017 cycle of its 'South St. Petersburg CRA Grant Program' to help support private investment in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area. The CRA Grant Program was created in 2015 as part of the city's innovative, 30-year revitalization plan for South St. Pete designed to help boost private investment in commercial and multifamily residential development in South St. Petersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.