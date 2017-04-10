St. Pete General Hospital recognized in Top 100 Workplaces survey
St. Petersburg General Hospital earned the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplaces distinction for a fifth year, being recognized in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. St Petersburg General Hospital recognizes that every employee is important and contributes to the overall quality of patient care.
