Spring Pet Fling & Faerie Costume Contest set

The St. Pete Spring Pet Fling & Faerie Costume Contest will be Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Unity Campus, 460 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. This free public event will feature pet rescues and their adoptable pets, live music featuring Tyler Costanzo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food, pet-related products, shopping and more.

