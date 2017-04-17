Seminole historian in jail for possession of child pornography
Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Seminole man at his home on 91st St. North April 12 for possession of child pornography and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene materials. James Anthony Schnur, 51, is being held in the Pinellas County jail on bail in excess of $1 million.
