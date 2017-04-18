Rum craft distillery, Creative Loafing set to move into 'town square' ...
A proposed "town square" build to green specs and designed to cluster artists, journalists and hipsters is being discussed for the Warehouse Arts District. The city is currently negotiating a $150,000 sale of city-owned vacant industrial land 600 26th St. S to a development group that wants to build a "town square" within toasting distance of the Pinellas Trail.
